Universal Credit: 'A horrible place to be'

Video

Sherry Fuller started using Universal Credit one month ago after being made redundant.

But she has found using it "a horrible place to be".

"Very often you are getting so little money you are having to rely on food banks and the goodwill of those around you," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

She says has worked for 30 years and paid taxes, so sees UC as a service she has paid for.

"It would be nice to not just be able to pay my bills but be able to live," she said.

She says people become "more and more socially isolated" living on UC because they have to be "incredibly frugal".