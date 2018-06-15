Smashing a cycling record... on a Penny Farthing

Media player
Video
Mark Beaumont beats 127-year-old Penny Farthing record
Scots cyclist Mark Beaumont rode 21.92 miles (35.3km) in an hour on the vintage-style bike to beat the 127-year-old British record at Herne Hill Velodrome.
But the Scottish cyclist was 290 yards short of the world record of 22 miles and 150 yards.
Mark holds the record for cycling around the world, which he did in 2017 in 79 days, 44 fewer than the previous record.
15 Jun 2018
