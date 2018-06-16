Fire engulfs famous Glasgow art school
'It's devastating': Glaswegians react to School of Art fire

A large fire has broken out at the Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.

Flames and plumes of smoke engulfed the world-renowned Mackintosh building in the city centre.

The building was due to re-open next year following a multi-million pound restoration project.

