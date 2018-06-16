Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glasgow School of Art 'extensively damaged'
Damage to the Glasgow School of Art after a fire is "exceptionally significant", a senior firefighter has said.
Scotland Fire and Rescue Service's Peter Heath tells the BBC's Jon Kay the Mackintosh Building had been "extensively damaged" by the blaze, only four years after a similar fire ravaged the iconic site.
16 Jun 2018
