'History has been made' says cannabis oil mum

The mother of a severely epileptic 12-year-old boy says "history has been made" after the Home Office allowed him to use cannabis oil in a medical emergency.

Billy Caldwell, 12, will receive the oil after doctors made clear it was a "medical emergency", Home Secretary Sajid Javid said. Billy's most recent supply of the oil had been confiscated at Heathrow Airport on Monday.

Charlotte Caldwell, Billy's mum, welcomed the decision, but added that "no other family should have to go through this sort of ordeal".