Thomas Markle regrets missing wedding
The Duchess of Sussex's father has expressed his disappointment at missing his daughter's wedding.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle also revealed what he said when Prince Harry asked for his daughter's hand in marriage over the phone.

And he gave details of a discussion he had with the Duke of Sussex about politics, including Brexit and Donald Trump.

  • 18 Jun 2018