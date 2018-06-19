Cannabis licence will give son 'normal life'

Video

The Home Secretary Sajid Javid has issued a licence for Alfie Dingley to receive cannabis-based drugs.

The six-year-old suffers from severe epilepsy and has hundreds of seizures a month.

Reacting to the news, his mother Hannah Deacon said she was "overwhelmed and delighted".

"It means he is now going to have a pretty much normal life. He will go to school, he can make friends, we can go on holiday," she told the BBC.