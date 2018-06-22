How to manage your hayfever
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to manage your hay fever this summer

More than 20 million people could suffer hay fever this summer as unusually high levels of pollen sweep across the UK.

Jayde Pearson talks through some tips on how to manage hayfever.

  • 22 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Top tips for beating the Hay fever blues