Church needs to 'emphasise prevention'

Sir Roger Singleton: Church should 'emphasise prevention'
The Church of England should take preventative measures to ensure "unsuitable" people do not get into positions of trust, according to Sir Roger Singleton.
Singleton, who carried out a review into how abuse allegations were reported, told Today that the Church needs "improved guidance" on reporting allegations.
His report is due next month and is expected to be highly critical of how the Church recorded past allegations of abuse.
-
22 Jun 2018