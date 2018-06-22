Airbus UK boss: 'Chaos' if no-deal Brexit

Video

Airbus UK boss Katherine Bennett has said the company is fearful of "chaos at the borders" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The company - which employs 14,000 people at 25 sites in the UK - has warned it could leave the UK if it exits the EU single market and customs union without a transition deal.

Katherine Bennett told the BBC: "We are very fearful there would be chaos at the borders and we want our factories to be able to operate as smoothly as possible"