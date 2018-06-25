Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince William meets refugee children during visit to Jordan
The Duke of Cambridge met Syrian refugee children during a visit to the Roman archaeological site of Jerash in Jordan.
The prince, 36, spoke to people benefitting from Unicef's Makani programme, which offers psychological support for parents and children from deprived backgrounds, especially refugee communities.
He will later become the first royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories during the five-day tour of the Middle East.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44605391/prince-william-meets-refugee-children-during-visit-to-jordanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window