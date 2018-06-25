Prince William meets refugee children
Video

The Duke of Cambridge met Syrian refugee children during a visit to the Roman archaeological site of Jerash in Jordan.

The prince, 36, spoke to people benefitting from Unicef's Makani programme, which offers psychological support for parents and children from deprived backgrounds, especially refugee communities.

He will later become the first royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories during the five-day tour of the Middle East.

