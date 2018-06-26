Media player
'Mummy, can you spray my face white?'
Shortly after starting school, four-year-old Leon asked for his face to be painted white.
He told his mum, Alison, that he "didn't want to be brown" and later covered his face in nappy cream.
She's been telling us what she did next.
26 Jun 2018
