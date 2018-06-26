How police foiled a Westminster terror plot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How police foiled Khalid Ali's Westminster terror plot
A British plumber has been convicted of planning a terror attack in Westminster and making bombs for the Taliban.
Khalid Ali, 28, was arrested on 27 April 2017 in Parliament Street, where he was caught carrying three knives.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window