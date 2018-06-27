Media player
Couple 'elated' at civil partnership win
A heterosexual couple have said they are "elated", having won their legal bid for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favour of Rebecca Steinfeld, 37, and Charles Keidan, 41, from London.
The court said the Civil Partnership Act 2004 - which only applies to same-sex couples - is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.
Ms Steinfeld said she hoped the government does the "right thing" and extends civil partnerships to all.
