Painting a city: Culture or vandalism?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A new conversation about graffiti and street art

Often, graffiti is seen as a social problem affecting towns and cities. Kieron Cummings along with Global Street Art are trying to change the way we look at public spaces and open up a new conversation about their art.

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Celebrating forbidden street art