'British intelligence knew I was threatened'
Video

A former Guantanamo Bay detainee said British intelligence saw him hooded, shackled and threatened with a gun by US forces during a rendition operation.

Moazzam Begg spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire Show after MPs found UK agencies tolerated "inexcusable" treatment of detainees after the 9/11 attacks.

  • 28 Jun 2018