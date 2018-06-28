Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US rendition: 'British intelligence knew I was threatened'
A former Guantanamo Bay detainee said British intelligence saw him hooded, shackled and threatened with a gun by US forces during a rendition operation.
Moazzam Begg spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire Show after MPs found UK agencies tolerated "inexcusable" treatment of detainees after the 9/11 attacks.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window