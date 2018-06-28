Milly Dowler's sister shares full family video

Video

A family video of Milly Dowler doing the ironing was widely shown after her disappearance as part of a police appeal for information, but the public never heard the conversations that accompanied it.

Now her sister Gemma has given permission for the video to be shown in full as she tries to reclaim an image of family life that became synonymous with coverage of Milly's death.

