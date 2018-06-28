'It just rained fire'
Video

Grenfell firefighter: 'It just rained fire'

Grenfell firefighter Charles Batterbee has told the inquiry into the blaze that it "rained fire" from the tower.

Mr Batterbee also described holding on to his colleague, who was hanging out of a window trying to put out rising flames.

He said: "I could see an amount of debris and noise...

"At that time I was thinking it is jumping multiple floors. It didn't slow, it got worse."

