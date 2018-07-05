Is it right to blame drill for violence?
Drill: Is it right to blame the music genre for violence?

Drill music has been blamed by police, politicians and the media as fuelling a surge in violent crime in London.

But is this fair? And what do people in the scene make of the attention the genre has been receiving?

Ameer Ahmed reports.

Video produced by Ameer Ahmed and Mohamed Madi.

