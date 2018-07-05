Is it right to blame drill for violence?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drill: Is it right to blame the music genre for violence?
Drill music has been blamed by police, politicians and the media as fuelling a surge in violent crime in London.
But is this fair? And what do people in the scene make of the attention the genre has been receiving?
Ameer Ahmed reports.
Video produced by Ameer Ahmed and Mohamed Madi.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window