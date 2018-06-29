Media player
Former Mormon: 'My teenage years were coated in shame'
Current and former members of the Mormon Church are calling for an end to the practice of asking children as young as eight intimate and sexual questions during annual interviews by church officials.
David Sheppard, from London, was brought up within the Mormon Church.
29 Jun 2018
