The original Wimbledon tennis ground
BBC presenters' Wimbledon tennis match after on-air bet

Simon McCoy, presenter of BBC Afternoon Live, battles it out with Look North's Peter Levy in a tennis match on the original Wimbledon tennis ground - after an on-air challenge.

The All England Club was founded in grounds off Worple Road, Wimbledon, before it moved to the current location in 1921.

  • 02 Jul 2018
