Obama adviser on how Cameron asked for Brexit warning
Former White House adviser Ben Rhodes has told BBC Radio 5 live that David Cameron asked President Obama to say that Brexit would mean Britain being “at the back of the queue.”
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Ben Rhodes explained the story of how the warning came about.
02 Jul 2018
