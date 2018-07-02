An electrical current

Video

The Environment Agency has rescued more than 130 trout and salmon from the River Teme in north Herefordshire - after baking hot weather saw water levels plummet.

Agency staff have been passing electrical currents through the water to stun the fish, before moving them downstream to deeper waters.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.