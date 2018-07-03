Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue dive was 'gnarly'
The three-hour dive to rescue 12 young Thai footballers and their coach trapped in a cave for nine days was complicated and problematic, divers tell the British Cave Rescue Council.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window