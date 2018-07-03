‘I had exorcisms to ‘cure’ me of being gay’

Video

Controversial "gay conversion therapies" are to be banned as part of a government plan to improve the lives of gay and transgender people.

Jayne Ozanne, who sits on the Church of England General Synod, says she went through conversion therapy and calls it "highly damaging".

Michael Davidson is the head of Core Issues Trust, which offers the therapy. He describes himself as "ex-gay".

