How England fans celebrated
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Cup 2018: How England fans celebrated

Fans react after the team's dramatic win on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

It was their first shootout victory in a World Cup after defeats in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)