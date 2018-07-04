Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amesbury pair poisoned by Novichok
Two people found unconscious in Wiltshire were poisoned with same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, police say.
Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu said the poisoned man and woman were in a critical condition.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window