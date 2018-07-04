Amesbury pair poisoned by Novichok
Two people found unconscious in Wiltshire were poisoned with same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, police say.

Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu said the poisoned man and woman were in a critical condition.

  • 04 Jul 2018
