'I can't guarantee Novichok safety'

Security minister 'cannot guarantee' safety from Novichok
Security minister Ben Wallace has reassured the people of Salisbury that officials are working to keep them out of danger- but that he cannot guarantee they are 100% safe from further contamination.
It comes as police say that a man and woman found unconscious in Wiltshire were exposed to Novichok - the same nerve agent that poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Mr Wallace reassured Salisbury residents that officials are using the intelligence they have to guide the clean-up and “make people as safe as possible”.
05 Jul 2018
