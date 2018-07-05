'I can't guarantee Novichok safety'

Video

Security minister Ben Wallace has reassured the people of Salisbury that officials are working to keep them out of danger- but that he cannot guarantee they are 100% safe from further contamination.

It comes as police say that a man and woman found unconscious in Wiltshire were exposed to Novichok - the same nerve agent that poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Mr Wallace reassured Salisbury residents that officials are using the intelligence they have to guide the clean-up and “make people as safe as possible”.