From GPs to AIDS: 70 years of classic NHS films
To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the British Film Industry has released a unique online collection of rare films.
From early staff training films to the iconic "Don't Die of Ignorance" advert, films and videos have played a vital role in the health service.
This film is from BBC Radio 5 live.
05 Jul 2018
