Amesbury victim was 'rocking and sweating'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amesbury Novichok poisoning: Victim rocking and sweating, says friend
A friend of one of the two Amesbury poisoning victims has described the symptoms he witnessed before calling an ambulance on Saturday.
The couple, believed to be Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill at a house in Amesbury and remain in a critical condition.
Sam Hobson, 29, said his friend Mr Rowley was rocking, sweating, dribbling and had "pinprick" eyes.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44725006/amesbury-novichok-poisoning-victim-rocking-and-sweating-says-friendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window