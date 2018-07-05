Javid asks Russia for Amesbury explanation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amesbury Novichok poisoning: Sajid Javid asks Russia for explanation
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has called on Russia to explain "exactly what has gone on" after two people were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent in Wiltshire.
The couple, believed to be Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill at a house in Amesbury on Saturday and remain in a critical condition.
Mr Javid added: "We will stand up to the actions that threaten our security."
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44728026/amesbury-novichok-poisoning-sajid-javid-asks-russia-for-explanationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window