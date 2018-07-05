Footage of Amesbury victim entering ambulance
One of the victims of a nerve agent poisoning in Amesbury - Charlie Rowley - was filmed being moved into an ambulance after collapsing at his home.

Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, both fell in after a visit to Salisbury on Friday and remain critically ill.

