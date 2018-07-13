Trump - 'My mom loved the Queen'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on the Queen: 'She's never made a mistake'

Donald Trump went for tea with Queen Elizabeth after a ceremony full of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

Earlier, he'd talked to The Sun newspaper about his respect for the British monarch.

More on President Trumps's UK visit:

  • 13 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Watch in full the moment President Trump meets the Queen