CCTV footage of Novichok victim, Dawn Sturgess
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage shows Ms Sturgess in Salisbury days before her collapse

Dawn Sturgess was taken to Salisbury District Hospital on Saturday. It has since emerged that she came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok.

CCTV footage shows her in an off licence in Salisbury on Thursday, 28 June.

  • 05 Jul 2018