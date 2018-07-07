'We were all kids': WWII pilot's memories
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We were all kids': WWII pilot's memories

The Royal Air Force is marking its centenary with events across the country.

The Second World War saw the RAF's most iconic action, the Battle of Britain, in which they had to fight off wave after wave of German attacks for almost four months.

Wing Commander Tom Neil is one of the handful of pilots still alive from that campaign.

He spoke to BBC News about some of the 141 combat missions that he flew during those months.

  • 07 Jul 2018
Go to next video: RAF at 100: The A-lister meets the heroes