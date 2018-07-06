England's message for Thai cave boys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Stones has a message for the Thai boys trapped in a cave

England player John Stones sent a message to the boys and their football coach trapped in a Thai cave.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Jul 2018