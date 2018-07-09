Death: The last great adventure?

Media player
Sue Black: Death is 'the last great adventure'
Renowned forensic investigator and anatomist Sue Black’s special skill is finding the clues and stories to be found in dead bodies and human remains.
Death, she says, is a once-in-a-lifetime event and she is prepared for hers.
Sue Black was talking to the BBC's Stephen Sackur in front of an audience at the recent Hay Festival in Wales.
'I'm not a great one for legacy' - Prof Dame Sue Black's farewell to Dundee
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 9 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
09 Jul 2018
