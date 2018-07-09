Death: The last great adventure?

Video

Renowned forensic investigator and anatomist Sue Black’s special skill is finding the clues and stories to be found in dead bodies and human remains.

Death, she says, is a once-in-a-lifetime event and she is prepared for hers.

Sue Black was talking to the BBC's Stephen Sackur in front of an audience at the recent Hay Festival in Wales.

