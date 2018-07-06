Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May: Cabinet agrees 'collective position' on Brexit
Theresa May says her cabinet has reached a "collective position on future negotiations with EU" after a day of "detailed discussions" at Chequers.
They have agreed on a proposal for a new UK-EU free trade area, which the PM says will "maintain high standards" while ensuring no changes can be made without the say of the British government.
-
06 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window