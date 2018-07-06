Cabinet 'agrees collective position' on Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

May: Cabinet agrees 'collective position' on Brexit

Theresa May says her cabinet has reached a "collective position on future negotiations with EU" after a day of "detailed discussions" at Chequers.

They have agreed on a proposal for a new UK-EU free trade area, which the PM says will "maintain high standards" while ensuring no changes can be made without the say of the British government.

  • 06 Jul 2018