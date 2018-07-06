Police in hazmat suits search building
Video

Amesbury Novichok search: Police in hazmat suits enter building

Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley remain in critical condition after being poisoned by Novichok, after a visit to Salisbury.

Police believe they were exposed to Novichok after handling an unknown object. The pair remain in a critical condition in hospital.

  • 06 Jul 2018
