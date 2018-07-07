The seven year olds with a need for speed
The go-karting seven-year-olds with a need for speed

Motor racing is not traditionally a career that Asian parents encourage their children to get in to.

Bucking the trend are two seven-year-olds, who are keen to become future Formula One champions.

For now they're starting with go-karting.

Reporter: Shabnam Mahmood, BBC Asian Network

Video journalist: Llyr Hughes

