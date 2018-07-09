Royals attend Prince Louis's christening
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Louis: Royals arrive for christening

Prince Louis has been christened in a private ceremony at St James's Palace.

The 11-week-old prince was seen sleeping in the arms of the Duchess of Cambridge as they greeted the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It is the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have been seen together as a family of five.

  • 09 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Kids react to royal baby name