The RAF's 'finest hour'
Former fighter pilot recalls the RAF's 'finest hour'

Geoffrey Wellum joined the RAF in 1938 at just 18 years old. He later became squadron leader.

Here he recalls his memories of the Battle of Britain - what Winston Churchill defined as "the RAF's finest hour".

  • 10 Jul 2018
