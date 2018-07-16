Media player
'It is the only chance parents get to have a break'
Satnam Kaur has been campaigning to save her local respite centre in Hertfordshire.
Her 15-year-old daughter Gurpreet has complex physical and learning disabilities and Satnam relies on the services Nascot Lawn provide.
The respite centre faces closure later this year if funding is removed.
She tells BBC Panorama about how respite centres provide a vital break for families of disabled children.
Panorama's "Fighting for my Child" will broadcast on BBC One at 8:30pm on Monday 16th July.
16 Jul 2018
