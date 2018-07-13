How other controversial leaders were welcomed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump visit: Other controversial world leaders who got the red carpet treatment
Trump's visit to the UK has brought about uproar and protest.
But he is not the first contentious leader to visit the UK. Here's a look at some of those who received the red carpet treatment and didn't face widespread protests.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44822206/trump-visit-other-controversial-world-leaders-who-got-the-red-carpet-treatmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window