Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Brexit: 'Whatever you do is OK with me'
Speaking after talks with the prime minister at Chequers, US President Donald Trump says he supports Brexit.
"Whatever you do is OK with me," he said, adding: "Just make sure we can trade together."
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window