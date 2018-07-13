Trump rows back on Sun 'fake news' claim
US President Donald Trump was asked at a news conference about comments he made to the Sun newspaper about Theresa May's Brexit plans.

He said it had not published nice comments he said about the PM and labelled it "fake news".

He later changed his mind when the reporter who conducted the interview - and was in the Chequers' press pack - said they did publish the "nice things" Mr Trump said about Mrs May.

