Paraglider protest at Trump hotel

Donald Trump: Paragliding protester flies over president's Scottish hotel
A protester in a paraglider interrupted Donald Trump's visit to his Ayrshire hotel and resort in Scotland on Friday evening.
The paraglider had "Greenpeace" written across the canopy and flew a banner which read 'Trump: well below par'.
14 Jul 2018
