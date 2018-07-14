Paraglider protest at Trump hotel
Donald Trump: Paragliding protester flies over president's Scottish hotel

A protester in a paraglider interrupted Donald Trump's visit to his Ayrshire hotel and resort in Scotland on Friday evening.

The paraglider had "Greenpeace" written across the canopy and flew a banner which read 'Trump: well below par'.

