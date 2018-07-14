Kate and Meghan arrive at Wimbledon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wimbledon: Kate and Meghan greeted by cheers
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheers as they arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday, on their first engagement together without their respective spouses.
Kate and Meghan spoke to the ball boys and girls, as well as junior players and were greeted by cheering crowds at the grounds in south-west London.
The pair will watch Serena Williams - who was at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May - play in her 10th Wimbledon singles final.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window