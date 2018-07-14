Attenborough launches 'Boaty' polar ship

Video

Sir David Attenborough has launched the hull of the UK's newest polar ship, which is named after him.

The splashdown was an important milestone for the ship, whose development has been followed closely since an online campaign tried to get it named "Boaty McBoatface". Boaty McBoatface lives on in the form of a yellow submarine.

