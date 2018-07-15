Rees-Mogg: Brexit plan crosses red lines

Video

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg believes the prime minister's current Brexit plan breaches "red lines" she previously set.

Theresa May has said her proposals would end both the free movement of people and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the UK.

But Brexiteer Mr Rees-Mogg told the BBC's Sunday Politics that the ECJ would have a role that is "effectively the same as it has now".